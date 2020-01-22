Antonio Brown Trainer Glen Holt Arrested for Burglary and Battery

Antonio Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested and charged with one count of felony burglary and battery on Tuesday afternoon in Hollywood, Florida, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. Holt and Brown allegedly assaulted the driver of a moving truck outside of Brown’s home. The former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is a suspect in the incident but has yet to be booked or arrested.

On Tuesday afternoon, police showed up at Brown’s residence reportedly seeking an arrest warrant. They weren’t able to contact Brown despite him being at home with Holt at the time. The police are expected to give an update on the situation on Wednesday at noon ET.

Brown reportedly hired a moving truck to bring some of his belongings to his home in Florida before the alleged incident occurred. His home is located in a gated community and ESPN reported that neighbors have been tired of Brown’s antics, which includes verbally attacking officers outside his home.

This incident doesn’t help Brown’s case to return to the NFL. The league has reportedly started its own investigation on the current incident with Brown, and along with his sexual assault lawsuit with his former trainer Britney Taylor, Brown will have a very tough road to climb in terms of signing with a new team.

Additionally, Brown needs a new agent. His former agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced he has cut ties with him until he gets some help. Rosenhaus has had Brown’s back all throughout the 2019 season and he was confident he would be back with a team before the season ended.

“I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week, and I expect he will be signed shortly after that,” Rosenhaus said at the time, per ESPN.

Teams showed interest in Brown and he even went down to New Orleans to work out for the Saints in December as they were entering the playoffs. But even if Brown is allowed to sign with a team, he could be suspended multiple games to start the year.

Brown only played in one game in 2019 and that was in Week 2 when he was a member of the Patriots. In that game, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one score before he was cut the following week. Brown was a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018 and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times during that span.