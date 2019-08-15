Celebrity Chef Stefano Tedeschi Sues Raiders Star Antonio Brown over Unpaid $38,000 Bill

NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown has been hit with a civil lawsuit which alleges him of not paying a chef’s bill of $38,000 at the Pro Bowl last year according to ESPN. Stefano Tedeschi, who is known as “The Sports Chef’ filled the suit in Florida back in July which claims the Oakland Raiders wide receiver owes him $38,521.20. Brown hired the chef for the Pro Bowl while renting a mansion in Orlando, Florida and Tedeschi cooked food for nearly 50 NFL players and other guests for a few days. And for reasons unknown, Brown fired Tedeschi and never got what he was owed.

“I’ve cooked for countless NFL superstars and celebrities,” Tedeschi said to ESPN. “Never once have I had one problem [until this]. My food is so good, and my mannerisms in someone’s home is second to none.”

Some of the players “The Sports Chef” cooked for were Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals. Tedeschi said Brown offered to pay him via ads through social media, but the offer was declined. And it seems like Brown is not worried about the lawsuit as his lawyer said, “We expect to be filing a motion to dismiss the complaint and will let the filing speak for itself.”

The lawsuit is the least of Brown’s problems as he’s dealing with a foot injury and he can’t seem to find the right helmet to wear for the 2019 season. It was reported that Brown would never play in the NFL again if he couldn’t play with his old helmet. However, once it was ruled that Brown had to play with a helmet that was NFL regulation, he released a statement which said he will be with the Raiders soon and he’s “excited for the season.”

As for his feet, Brown recently explained how they got frostbitten.

“I was trying cold therapy, they were covering my body and I got out and I felt my foot burning,” he said via ESPN. “So I was like, man, I felt a hot sensation. So the next 24 hours it swelled up, got really big, and I couldn’t really walk or put pressure. The doctor came over, drained a little out. Scalpel the next day, frickin’ scissors the next day, and just kind of let it leak all out. So as everything leaked all out, I was able to put a lot of pressure. Thankfully, my trainer was working me out; I can’t be on my feet, so I’m crawling in workouts, just getting other stuff done and have everything get better.

“So now it’s just new skin. I’m trying to get my feet used to feeling it, but I feel like I got a big patch of just open whoopee cushion, you know?”