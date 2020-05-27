Antonio Brown Spotted Working out With Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins in Florida

✖

Will Antonio Brown be in a Washington Redskins uniform this fall? The former New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was recently seen working out with Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins in Florida this week. And based on the videos of Brown, he looks like a guy ready to prove that he's still got it.

The question is why was Brown working out with Haskins? There is a backstory as Brown worked out with Haskins before he was drafted by the Redskins last year. And the like the workout this week, Brown was catching multiple passes from Haskins with ease. But this isn't the first time Brown has worked out with a high-profile quarterback. In April, Brown was spotted catching passes from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. It made sense to work out with Jackson because Brown's cousin, Marquise Brown is a top target on the Ravens.

Dwayne Haskins throwing bombs to Antonio Brown today. So many eyeball emojis pic.twitter.com/fA3ow1U0us — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2020

More of Dwayne Haskins and Antonio Brown. I don’t care that there is no pass rush. I don’t care that, for some reason, Chad Ochocinco is the only guy playing DB. This is so fun to watch pic.twitter.com/9WBemsGNBs — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2020

Brown looks ready for action, but are teams ready for him? Due to his off-the-field antics this past year, it's very likely Brown will be suspended if he does sign with a team. Colin Cowherd of FS1 is wondering why would any team want to deal with Brown right now. "Why deal with Antonio Brown?" Cowherd said. "Certainly talented, but not that talented that he blows up a locker room like the Oakland situation, like the Pittsburgh situation, they had to throw him out of New England."

If there's one team that could sign Brown, it could be the Seattle Seahawks. According to Jon Clayton of 710 ESPN in Seattle, Russell Wilson want Brown on the roster. [I]t’s not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver,” Clayton said via Pro Football Talk. "According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup quarterback Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday."

Brown only played in one game last year when he was on the Patriots. He was cut from the team when sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. From 2010-2018, Brown was a standout wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, being named to the Pro Bowl seven times and the All-Pro First Team four times. Recently, Brown was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.