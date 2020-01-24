Antonio Brown Runs out of Jail After Posting $110,000 Bond

Antonio Brown is a free man and couldn’t wait to get home. The former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver posted his $110,000 bond after turning himself in to police on Thursday night. Once the bond was posted, Brown was seen exiting the facility and started to run down the stairs, sprinting towards the parking lot. He was then told he was going the wrong way and had to turn back.

#BREAKING: @AB84 just gets out jail after turning himself in yesterday. He’s facing three charges including burglary w battery after incident w delivery. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/EjdeUzxN4m — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) January 24, 2020

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown for felony burglary with battery charge. It stems from an incident that happened on Tuesday where Brown allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver outside of his home in Florida. Brown appeared in court on Friday morning and the judge set the bond at $110,000. He will be monitored by GPS and he has to relinquish his passport and guns. He will also have to go through drug and alcohol testing he will have to undergo a mental evaluation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t think there’s any mental health issues with him, Brown’s lawyer Eric Schwartzreich said per ESPN. Antonio Brown‘s life right now is a reality show. He is misinterpreted and misunderstood. He’s not guilty of these charges. He did not commit a felony battery. In this case, when all the facts come out, you will see he will be vindicated and he will be found not guilty.”

Of the three charges, the battery charge is the most serious as he could serve life in prison.

“They overcharged him,” Brown’s lawyer Lorne Berkeley said. “Once a thorough investigation is done, we believe the charges filed will most likely be very different than they are right now.”

Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the incident. He was hit with a felony burglary with battery charge and was released on Wednesday after posting $20,000 bond.

Brown’s latest incident may cost him another shot at the NFL. He has not played since September when he was a member of the Patriots. Brown played in just one game for New England because he was cut by the team for his sexual assault allegations by his former trainer Britney Taylor. Brown signed with the Patriots on Sept. 7 after being released by the Oakland Raiders one day earlier. The Raiders traded for Brown from the Steelers in March.