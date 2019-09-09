Antonio Brown Quote on Twitter Sparks Outrage From Fans

Antonio Brown will officially be a member of the New England Patriots on Monday and based on his reaction on Twitter, he’s excited about joining the defending world champions. But before he joins Tom Brady and company, Brown had some interesting things to say about his former team, the Oakland Raiders. On Saturday, Brown went to Twitter to express his feelings about his time in Oakland.

“The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth,” Brown wrote.

That quote spark fans to respond quickly. One top response was from the account The Truth Hurts and it shared a gif that shows a book called Mental Diseases: Their Cause and Cure.

Another top response came from Raiders Artist and it shows a video of Brown being painted into a clown.

And one of the best responses came from Holly who screenshotted a tweet that Brown wrote which said: “Keep your emotions off the internet.”

It has been a wild weekend for Brown to say the least. On Saturday morning, Brown was released from the Raiders per his request since he was fined over $200,000 and his guaranteed money of $30 million was voided. Later that day, Brown and the Patriots agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract with $9 million guaranteed.

Because Brown agreed to a deal on Saturday, he’s not eligible to be on the roster until Monday, so he could not play in the Patriots’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL for the last six seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times, he’s been selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and he’s led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice. In 2018, Brown finished the year with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns which led the NFL.

The Pats are happy to get a receiver like Brown on the roster. However, the team beat the Steelers 33-3 on Sunday night and four receivers had at least 50 yards. Brown will join a receiver corps that had Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman former All-Pro Josh Gordon former All-Pro Demaryius Thomas. So it will be very interesting to see how Brown will fit in because unlike in Oakland, the Patriots don’t need him to be successful.