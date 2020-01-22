Antonio Brown Is Putting out a Rap Song About Andrew Luck

Prior to the 2019 NFL season, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprised the league when he retired. He has been focusing on his book club, wife, and child while avoiding the spotlight, but he will now be the subject of a different project. Antonio Brown recently revealed that he is releasing a new track that is reportedly about Luck.

Brown teased this information with a throwback photo of him and Luck standing on the red carpet at an event. Both players looked considerably different considering that Brown had a shaved head and no facial hair. Luck, on the other hand, looked to be fresh out of college.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“100 Bands (Andrew Luck) dropping soon. Stay tuned,” Brown wrote in the caption of the photo. He did not explain the correlation between the title and the former Colts quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 20, 2020 at 7:19am PST

“I’m sure he’s thrilled about this,” one user commented on Instagram in reference to Luck. Another said that Brown just needed to stop due to him embarrassing himself on a daily basis. The majority of responses were not in support of this Luck-themed song.

This revelation comes on the heels of Brown filming another music video in which he was wearing a motorcycle jacket, no shirt, and was seen rapping on what appeared to be a high school football field. His possible new romantic interest, Stephanie Acevedo, was in the background providing backup lyrics.

Brown has been fairly busy with his musical pursuits, whether he has been releasing tracks with Sean Kingston or filming music videos. In fact, the former NFL receiver even performed his first concert recently.

Footage surfaced of Brown opening up for Lil Keed and Lil Gotit at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He roamed around in the motorcycle jacket while throwing money on the stage. Acevedo was on hand for this event as well, lending her skills as a singer while Brown rapped.

This performance was not met with overwhelmingly positive responses as many fans and critics called for Brown to stop rapping. Some simply commented with the garbage can emoji to leave no questions about their opinion.

With multiple releases in recent months, Brown’s career as a rapper is continuing despite calls for it to stop. Will public opinion change when he releases the track about Luck? The answer is unknown, but Brown is showing no signs of slowing down.

(Photo Credit: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty)