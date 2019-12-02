Antonio Brown Offers Self as Christmas Gift to Struggling Patriots

The New England Patriots lost to the Houston Texans 28-22 on Sunday night and despite being 10-2 on the year, the Patriots offense is a big reason why the team is not playing up to their standards. Former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown believes he has the solution to fix the team and that’s bringing him back to help them make a Super Bowl run.

On Twitter, Brown posted a video of him making plays in the Patriots 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins back in September and he also showed highlights of former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski who retired after the 2018 season. Brown also posted a Christmas tree emoji above the video and he added background music with the song “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Patriots fans flooded Brown’s comments section as soon as they saw the video. One fan wrote, “If we want a chance, (Robert) Kraft now for once must throw his pride away, call (Roger) Goodell ask if AB could play, if yes send a plane for him. Period.”

Another fan is hoping Brown comes back to New England soon. The fan wrote, “I’m praying AB! You and TB12 could turn this thing around! And Fast!”

And another fan wants Brown to play this upcoming Sunday when the Patriots take on Kansas City in a 2019 AFC Championship rematch. The Twitter user wrote, “How cool would that be if they call you tomorrow and you start in the game against the Chiefs.”

Brown was cut by the Patriots days before the team’s week three game in September due to sexual assault allegations. Brown recently apologized to Kraft for his actions.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB,” Brown wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

In the last four games, the Patriots are averaging 18 points per contest. One of the big reasons for the offensive struggles is the lack of production of the wide receivers. Julian Edelman is the exception as he caught six passes for 106 yards and one score on Sunday night. But the other top receivers – Phillip Dorsett, Mohammed Sanu and rookie N’Keal Harry – only recorded a combined 29 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. So despite reports of the Patriots not being interested in re-signing Brown, they could use him, especially with teams like the Baltimore Ravens and the Chiefs getting stronger each and every week.