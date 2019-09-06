NFL Media, Fans React to Oakland Raiders Not Suspending WR Antonio Brown

It’s official. The Oakland Raiders are not suspending wide receiver Antonio Brown and he will play on Monday night when the team takes on the Oakland Raiders. On Thursday it was reported by ESPN the Raiders were planning to suspended Brown after getting into an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

“Antonio is back today,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Friday. “We’re really excited about that. Ready to move on. He’s obviously had a lot of time to think about things. We’re happy to have him back and we know Raider Nation is excited about that, too.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Josina Anderson of ESPN reporting the details of the Brown-Mayock fight.

“A Raiders source confirmed Brown was unhappy with the fine levied by the team and, seeing Mayock watching practice, walked over and initiated an exchange with the GM,” Anderson wrote. “The Raiders source confirmed information from another league source who said Brown called Mayock a ‘cracker’ and unleashed a barrage of ‘cuss words’ during the altercation.”

