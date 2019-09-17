Antonio Brown Reveals New ‘Faith’ Blurb Post on Instagram

Antonio Brown has been through a lot this year and it looks like it will only get worse and the weeks roll on. And while he hasn’t spoken publicly about the latest incidents since being signed by the New England Patriots last week, he’s still active on social media. The star receiver recently revealed a “faith” post on Instagram to show the only way to get through the tough times is to “Call God.”

“I am often mesmerized as I gaze at the twinkling stars shining so beautifully in the night sky. Taking in this glorious vision, I expand my faith in the organizing power of the universe that aligns the stars and planets in perfect order,” the post said. “There is a divine orchestration unfolding a perfect pattern that includes my life, paving the way for my great blessings.

“Along my spiritual journey, I came to know God as ‘Good Orderly Direction; When a challenge arises, I know my divine nature will guide me through. Drawing on faith, I look to the next horizon with positive expectancy. I step into the highest vision for my life, empowered and at peace, knowing that my good is unfolding.”

This post from Brown comes on the heels of a Pennsylvania doctor suing him for unpaid fees. But what stood out his the doctor claiming that Brown farted in front of him multiple times during an appointment.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Prisk said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.

“He tells you he’s going to make it totally worth your while,” Prisk added. “He’s gonna invest in your business, invest in you. You’re part of my family. Call God and all that. But he doesn’t do that, and he doesn’t even pay the bill.”

Along with the issue with the doctor, there’s another woman claiming misconduct on Brown. Sports Illustrated recently released a feature article that talks about another woman coming out to say Brown was behaving strangely when she was painting a mural for him at his Pennsylvania home.

“I’m on my knees painting the [mural], and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the woman told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

Let’s hope Brown’s Instagram post helps him get his life in order.