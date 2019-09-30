Antonio Brown Channels Muhammad Ali in Latest Instagram Photo

Nobody has yet to compare Antonio Brown to Muhammad Ali, but it would seem that Brown is all about the boxing legend. A recently posted a photo on Instagram that shows the All-Pro receiver painted as Ali with a butterfly and a bee on his shoulders which refers to Ali’s famous quote, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”

In the caption, Brown, wrote, “Float A (bee) float; stay fly like a (butterfly.” And just like any of Brown’s post, his fans lit up the comments section.

One fan said, “Are you seriously putting yourself in a reference with Muhammad Ali? That’s pretty sad.” Another fan said, “Why you so disrespectful? Ain’t everything about you bro.” And another fan said, “Did you have a terrible cup of coffee this morning? Get Woke and kick that burnt and bitter taste!”

Ali was outspoken like Brown, but Ali has never been through a stretch the former New England Patriots wide receiver is currently dealing with. The most recent news on Brown has to do with getting money back from the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders. It has been reported that Brown has filed nine grievances and appeals against the NFL and he’s attempting to take $61 million from multiple teams. Brown could also appeal a possible suspension if the league decides to go through with that.

Fine appeals with Oakland Raiders – $215,000

Salary guarantees with Oakland Raiders – $29 million

Signing bonus with Oakland Raiders – $1 million

Oakland Raiders’ unpaid week one salary – $860,000

New England Patriots’ salary guarantee – $1 million

New England Patriots signing bonus – $9 million

New England Patriots’ unpaid week three salary – $64,000

New England Patriots’ option year in 2020: $20 million

Brown was traded to the Raiders earlier this year and did not play one game for them. Because of his antics during his time in Oakland, Brown was cut by the team before the start of the season. He signed with the New England Patriots a few days later and played just one game for them. In Week Two against the Miami Dolphins, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in a 43-0 win. But as soon Brown was signed by the Patriots, he was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit by his former trainer, Britney Taylor and has been accused of sexual misconduct by another woman.