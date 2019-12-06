Antonio Brown Says He Misses ‘Big Bro’ Tom Brady With Instagram Photo

Antonio Brown wants to play in the NFL this year, but with only four weeks remaining in the season, it’s very unlikely that’s going to happen. But the timeline is still not going to stop Brown from trying as he sent a message to Tom Brady on Instagram Friday afternoon. In the image posted, Brown shared a snap of himself and the New England Patriots star quarterback alongside a simple caption: “Miss you big bro.”

Of course, that led to a number of fans discussing the post in the comments section amid the controversy surrounding Brown’s departure from the team earlier this season.

“FFS Bob, bring the man back and let him make his money! We need some help. Tom deserves to throw to someone of his caliber,” one fan wrote.

Another fan believes Brady feels the same way: “[Tom Brady] misses you to [Antonio] ! Humble yourself and come on back brother. Come back and win your first championship!”

“[Tom Brady] please make your voice heard and get this man a job,” one fan pleaded, asking Brady to get him back on the team.

Another fan had a question for Brown: “Why aren’t you posting pics of Derek Carr he Befriended You more and better then Brady.”

Brady hasn’t asked for the team to bring Brown back, but he knows the team has to play better in order to get back to the Super Bowl, especially on offense. On Sunday, Brady was seen yelling at one of his receivers and later revealed what he said to him.

“Well I do that quite a bit in practice,” Brady said. “I know they don’t always pick it up when I do speak, but I do speak a lot in meetings and [on] the practice field, and certainly in the huddle. I’m just trying to communicate what I see. A lot of other guys are doing the same things.”

Brown was with the Patriots earlier this season, but only played in one game. In that game, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in a 43-0 win against the Miami Dolphins. He was cut by the team before the team’s Week 4 game due to sexual assault allegations. The NFL recently talked to Brown about the allegations, who will make a decision about his future soon.