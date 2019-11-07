Antonio Brown to Meet With NFL Next Week Amid Assault Allegations

Antonio Brown will know more about his future in the NFL very soon. According to ESPN, the NFL is scheduled to meet with the NFL next Thursday, Nov. 14. Brown will meet with the league in person and he’s looking forward to sharing his side of the story when it comes to the sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations against him. The agency also reports there are teams who are interested in signing Brown, but it all depends on how the league investigations go.

The allegations against Brown came in September when he was a member of the New England Patriots. His former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, with her speaking to the NFL about the matter shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

Taylor accused Brown of assaulting her three times. However, Brown was never arrested because no police report was filed. The lawsuit was pulled from federal court and it was later filed in Florida State court.

While Brown gets ready for his meeting with the NFL, he’s also getting ready to play football again. The All-Pro wide receiver recently released a training video on social media and NFL fans had a lot do say. There were some fans who were criticizing Brown for everything that he’s done this year and were a few fans that were asking him to sign with their favorite team.

It’s not known if the NFL will suspend Brown or not. But there are teams who will sign him if he’s able to get past the legal issues. It was recently reported the Seattle Seahawks were looking to sign Brown before they claimed Josh Gordon off of waivers. And Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, believes Brown will sign with a team before the season comes to an end.

“I do expect Antonio to play again this season,” Rosenhaus said on the CNBC show, Squawk Alley. “Hopefully we will get the NFL investigation behind him in the near future and he can sign with a new team.”

Rosenhaus went on to say that teams have contacted him about Brown’s status.

“I’ve said there is interest in him from teams that are looking for the investigation to conclude and I fully expect Antonio to be playing this season,” he said.

Brown was a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders earlier this year before being cut by the team at the start of the season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots and he only played in one game before being released.