Antonio Brown Hopeful NFL Decision Will Come ‘Very Soon’

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is not currently in the NFL after being released prior to week 3, but he is hopeful that he will soon be suiting up once again. He met with the NFL last Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault, which has been potentially impacting his ability to find a new team. A decision about Brown’s future has not been made by the NFL, but Pro Football Talk reports that he is hopeful it will come “very soon.”

This decision is critical to his comeback bid considering that the league could opt to place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list if he signed with any team. He would be unable to play or practice, but his team would still have to pay his salary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There is reportedly optimism in Brown’s camp that he will be eligible to play prior to the end of the 2019 season, potentially opening the door for him to join a Super Bowl contender.

Tuesday morning, Brown posted an apology to the New England Patriots on social media, which many viewed as a clear request to rejoin the 9-1 team. Quarterback Tom Brady was reportedly frustrated when the Patriots cut Brown after one game, and he has been similarly irked by the lack of offensive consistency.

Adding Brown back to the roster would potentially provide a boost to the struggling passing attack, but there are questions about whether or not this reunion will take place. Upon his release, Brown targeted Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a Twitter rant that has since been deleted, and he also later alleged that the team had cut him just to avoid paying him. There are many that believe these factors could be a potential roadblock in his path back to Gillette Stadium.

Of course, the Patriots are not the only team that could be interested in Brown’s services. Prior to signing receiver Josh Gordon, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly did their “due diligence” on the 31-year-old receiver. It was even reported at the time that QB Russell Wilson was pushing for his team to sign Brown.

While there could be potential concerns about the drama surrounding Brown, his talent on the football field would be viable enough for multiple contenders to consider signing him. The Patriots, Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs could all be in need of a playmaker during December and January, but they will not be the only team fighting through injuries and stretches of poor play. Will they consider signing Brown if he is cleared after this investigation?

The answer is unknown at this point, but the veteran receiver is hoping that he will soon have an answer.

(Photo Credit: Mark Brown/Getty)