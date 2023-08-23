Antonio Brown Facing Arrest Yet Again

Police in Florida have been ordered to arrest Antonio Brown once again after a judge ruled he missed another child support payment, according to TMZ Sports. The ruling was issued on Aug. 9 when Brown apparently missed a $15,000 payment to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson, according to Miami-Date County court documents. If Brown pays the $15,000 plus an additional $5,000 in attorney fees, he can have the order purged.

This is the second time this year Brown has faced potential arrest due to unpaid child support. In April, police were ordered to arrest Brown as he failed to make a $30,000 payment to Jackson. The former NFL wide receiver paid up before he was placed in jail. Brown dated Jackson in the early stages of his career, and the former couple has one daughter together. In 2019, Jackson accused Brown of shoving her during a domestic dispute. He was never charged in the case.

Brown, 35, hasn't played in the NFL since the 2021 season. In his last game, Brown, who was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, walked out on the team during the game against the New York Jets due to a dispute with then-head coach Bruce Arians. Since the incident, Brown has teased making a comeback while announcing his retirement only to unretire.

Earlier this year, Brown joined the ownership group for the Albany Empire, a professional indoor football team based in Albany, New York. The team played in the National Arena League, but the Empire's franchise agreement with the league was terminated due to Brown's failure to pay the dues and fines that he owed.

Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played for the Steelers for nine seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, the All-Pro Team five times and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017. In 2019, Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders, but he never played a game for the team as he asked for his release from the Raiders after they voided the guaranteed money in his contract before the 2019 season began. Brown quickly signed with the New England Patriots but only played in one game as he was released following Week 2 of the 2019 season due to sexual and personal misconduct allegations filed against him.

In July 2020, Brown was suspended for the first eight weeks of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October 2020 and helped the team win a Super Bowl.