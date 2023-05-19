Antonio Brown Says He's Returning to Football

Antonio Brown is looking to make a big return to pro football. The former NFL wide receiver, who owns the Albany Empire, recently told Roger Wyland of WNYT-TV he will play for the team in an upcoming game. Brown said he plans to play for the Empire at their next home game on May 27. Brown hasn't played football since January 2022 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Empire play in the National Arena League. It was announced on March 2 that Brown joined the ownership group of the team and claimed that he's the 100 percent owner despite several co-owners disputing that claim. Earlier this month, Brown's representatives told the Times Union that Brown has no personal ownership or control over the Empire and that the team is actually owned by Antonio El-Allah Express Trust Enterprise, which is owned by Antonio El-Allah.

This is not the first time that Brown claimed he was making a comeback. Last month, the 34-year-old said that he was planning to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have not an announcement about Brown joining the team, and he's not currently on their roster.

Brown began his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 and played for the team for nine seasons. During that time, Brown was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, the All-Pro Team five times and led the NFL in receptions in 2014 and 2015. The Steelers traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders in March, but Brown didn't play a game for the Raiders due to multiple issues with team officials, including then-general manager Mike Mayock.

On September 7, 2019, Brown was cut by the Raiders but then joined the New England Patriots on the same day. He played just one game in New England because of accusations of sexual assault and harassment. The Patriots cut Brown who did not play again for the 2019 season.

In July 2020, Brown was suspended for the first eight weeks of the 2020 season. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once he was reinstated in the NFL and helped the team win the Super Bowl. At the end of the 2021 season, Brown walked out on the team during their game against the New York Jets. He was officially released from the Buccaneers on Jan. 6, 2022.