Antonio Brown's Snapchat Account Suspended for Explicit Photo With Mother of Children

Antonio Brown is in hot water once again. According to TMZ Sports, the Snapchat account of the former NFL wide receiver has been suspended due to an explicit photo he posted of the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss. The platform has strict community guidelines that "prohibit sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind," and the incident is currently under investigation.

The Snapchat post, which was deleted, showed the woman performing oral sex on Brown in the bed. The picture quickly circulated on social media, and Kyriss released a statement after the post was published. "I have reported his page and all pictures," she said. "Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids involved as well." The post comes after Kyriss claimed that Brown sent explicit photos to their son during an alleged domestic violence incident back in November.

Brown has not held back on social media. Late last year, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took aim at Tom Brady who was going through a divorce at the time. Brown trolling Brady was interesting considering Brady is one of the few people who had his back when they were with the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots. The last time Brown played in the NFL was a year ago when he walked out of the Buccaneers game due to a dispute he had with then-head coach Bruce Arians.

In an interview with Patrick Bet-David back in October, Brown was asked why he was going after Brady. "People go through a divorce every day. What about me? What about when I'm in the news and people say I'm crazy? Brown said about Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, per the Daily Mail. "It's just a picture from the Super Bowl. His divorce is his personal life, I ain't got nothing to do with that bro. A lot of the things I've said tonight you guys are never going to understand. How am I going to make you understand if I'm telling you what I think and you can sort out what I think? Just so you can marginalize what's respect and what's not?"