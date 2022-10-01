Antonio Brown Exposes Himself to Public Pool Goers in Alarming Video

Antonio Brown is far from the NFL this season, but it isn't blocking him from making headlines. The former All-Pro receiver was last spotted walking off the field with Tampa Bay back in January, leaving his uniform along the sideline in his wake.

Now, according to the New York Post, Brown was caught on video shoving his "bare buttocks" into the face of a woman in a swimming pool in Dubai. He then was spotted lifting his penis out of the water and waving it at a woman and the others in the pool.

Antonio Brown goes on Twitter rant after exposing himself in Dubai hotel pool https://t.co/7Y8to8AOO4 pic.twitter.com/7lwZPMXs87 — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2022

The incident at the Armani Hotel Dubai was played off with laughter from the woman, while she quickly moved away from the former NFL star. But according to the outlet, she was later "fuming" after the encounter and had only just met Brown.

The clip also shows Brown being egged on by other men in the pool area, wearing nothing but his gold chains as he lifts himself out of the water several times. The follow-up clip captures Brown lifting the woman, tossing her into the pool, and sending her crashing under the water. "He's waterboarding her," one man is heard in the video, while another adds his own quip. "He's giving her the long board!"

This is when Brown seems to lean on the edge of the pool and grabs his penis, allegedly continuing to do so once cameras stopped shooting the scene. The Post cites sources at the hotel and witnesses, adding that the woman at the center of Brown's antics was "visibly upset" and later was seen complaining and yelling about the incidents with others, including hotel staff.

Reps for the hotel refused to comment and wouldn't reveal the woman's identity. Brown was reportedly asked to leave the hotel shortly after the incident, noting that others had complained before the pool situation.

Video: Antonio Brown exposes himself to stunned guests in hotel pool https://t.co/Nij6RFh6Jl pic.twitter.com/QBMxrmPEyF — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2022

On top of the potential trouble connected to the pool incident, complaints against Brown reportedly included his decision to ignore UAE dress-code customs by showing his bare chest and other body parts to guests and allegedly smoking in his room. The former NFL star was alleged to have marijuana, which would violate the country's laws.

Brown was in the country to see Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition fight in Abu Dhabi, performing the boxing icon's entrance music as part of Brown's new focus on rap music. According to the Post, a reported texted Brown after the incident in Dubai started making the rounds. When asked if he condoned stripping his clothes off in the pool and exposing himself to other patrons, Brown allegedly responded explicitly.

"[Do] what u got to do p-y u white boys dead already," Brown responded. Representatives for Brown didn't respond for comments. Not long after the videos started to make headlines, Brown took to Twitter to call out critics and the NFL.

"It's crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they're clearly concussed. They've been using black men as guinea pigs," he wrote. "Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read "AB having a wild night with nude female".Yet when it's me it automatically becomes a hate crime."