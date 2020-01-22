Antonio Brown’s Ex Chelsie Kyriss Sends Emotional Instagram Message to NFL Star

Antonio Brown is going through a lot right now and it doesn’t look like things will get any better anytime soon. One of the issues he has is the battle between him and his ex, Chelsie Kyriss, as he is being sued for child support and custody. Brown has also been posting Instagram live videos of him yelling at Kyriss to get off his property. But as bad things are between the two, Kyriss wants Brown to bounce back from all the issues he’s dealing with. Kyriss went to Instagram to send a message to Brown and the post included a photo of their three children.

“Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete,” Kyriss wrote. “Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home.”

“Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him. Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors.”

Kyriss went on to say that she hopes Brown gets the help he needs because she believes he has some issues mentally. What Kyriss ultimately wants is Brown to be the best father for his children.

“My hope is that Anotonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve,” she said at the end of the post.

Along with the issues with Kyriss, Brown is in the middle of an investigation that includes his trainer, Glen Holt and a driver of a moving truck. Holt was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beating up the driver. Brown is a suspect but officers have yet to question him because he has locked himself inside his home.

These incidents will not help Brown’s chances return to the NFL. He only played in one game this past season and he was a member of the New England Patriots. He was cut by the team after the second week of the year due to his sexual assault lawsuit filed against him.