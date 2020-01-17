Antonio Brown and Ex Chelsie Kyriss to Face off in Court Following Instagram Live Blowup

Antonio Brown and his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss have been going to war the last few months and it has been seen on Instagram Live thanks to Brown posting the fights. And because of their battles on social media, the two will be going to court very soon. The Blast was able to obtain court documents and the judge has ordered Brown and Kyriss to appear for mediation. The reason for this is Brown has filed an eviction lawsuit against Kyriss. He has been trying to kick her out of one of his homes which has been seen on Instagram Live.

This comes on the heels of Brown posting an intense video where he’s verbally attacking Kyriss and the Hollywood (Fla.) Police Department. The issues were so bad with the police, they decided to cut ties with Brown altogether as he was a big supporter of their athletic department.

“We made the decision to sever ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League,” public information officer Christian Lata wrote in the statement according to ESPN. “We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown.”

It might not seem like it, but Brown does respect the police, according to what he recently said on Twitter.

“I respect authority with police the injustice just so unfair I had the biggest cop chase at [FIU] ask Mario Cristobal in 2007 about the police how they had me gun point no reason then kicked me out school; pittsburgh police pulled me over before a game 2018 vs Carolina y us y me,” Brown wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

What happened this week isn’t the first time Brown went after the police. In December, Brown was seen on video yelling at officers for letting Kyriss on his property.

“Hey, listen,” Brown said during his live video. “You white police got to stop doing that. You can’t be letting these people come in on my privacy. She ain’t supposed to be here. F—ing police don’t help nobody, man.”

This court order also comes on the heels of Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, ending the relationship with him until he gets help. 2019 was not a good year for Brown as he was cut by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots and he only played one game. And by the looks of things, 2020 will be a wild ride for the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver.