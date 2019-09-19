Antonio Brown Dropped by Nike Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is no longer part of the Nike family. On Thursday, the company announced they have dropped Brown amid sexual assault allegations against him. The Boston Globe was the first to report the news and a spokesperson did not give a reason why they let Brown go.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a spokesperson told the Boston Globe on Wednesday night.

Back in February, Nike released the Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown shoe, with a retail price of $100 USD. Nike no longer had the shoe listed on its website as of Thursday morning, but a few of Brown’s Steelers and Raiders jerseys are still available to buy.

While the reason is unknown, it’s likely Nike made the move to let Brown go following the sexual assault allegations. Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit against Brown last week on the heels of him signing a one-year $15 million contract with the Patriots. The lawsuit stated Brown assaulted Taylor three times, though a police report was never filed. The NFL recently interviewed Taylor and the plan to do the same with Brown. He still remains on the Patriots active roster and likely play on Sunday when the team faces the New York Jets.

But there’s more when it comes to Brown’s off-the-field incidents. After the sexual assault lawsuit was filed, another woman came out and said Brown acted inappropriately towards her while she was painting in his home back in 2017.

“I’m on my knees painting the [mural], and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the woman told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

Also, a doctor is suing Brown for unpaid fees. But the most interesting thing about this is the doctor came out and said Brown farted in front of him while he was measuring his body fat.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Dr. Victory Prisk said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”