Antonio Brown’s Concert Performance Is Getting Roasted on Instagram: ‘This Is Beyond Bad’

Antonio Brown continues to pursue his music career as he held a live concert over the weekend. The performance was held at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and according to TMZ, Brown opened for rappers Lil Keed and Lil Gotit. On stage with Brown was Stephanie Acevedo who has been working with Brown on his reported new album. Acevedo was seen singing while Brown was rapping and a couple of minutes of the performance were posted on Acevedo’s Instagram page.

And while a few fans showed support for Acevedo, the same can’t be said for Brown. In fact, the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was roasted for his performance with one fan writing: “This is beyond bad.”

“That dude is a clown and his gonna drag her down with him,” another Instagram user wrote.

“AB gave up all that money from Oakland to do this s—t,” another person wrote.

“Leave the NFL broth for Rap!” another Instagram user added. “So ima tell @50cent leave rap come to the nfl loll.”

Brown’s music career is not off to the best start, but he continues to move forward. In a recent interview with Complex, the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver revealed why he started getting into music.

“There’s not many people that know me and the media has portrayed me as a different person than I really was, so rapping has totally allowed me to be able to express myself,” Brown said. “Little things that happened in my life and then I just put them into art form.”

Brown’s latest single, “Whole Lotta, Money,” received negative reviews by fans and critics. He revealed what the lyrics to the song mean.

“No, I was just having fun with it, ya know,” Brown said when asked if the lyrics were directed at anyone. “Whole lot of everything, you know, a whole lot of money. We just shining. The thing is never sell yourself short, whole lot of everything, never [get] fooled and never doubt. Getting a whole lot is never ending.”

Music is one of the many things going on with Brown. He’s looking to get in a boxing match with YouTube star Logan Paul and he’s looking to train with Floyd Mayweather. Also, Brown is looking to return to the NFL, but it’s possible he could be suspended to start the year assuming a team signs him.