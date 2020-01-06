Antonio Brown Calls out Agent Drew Rosenhaus Amid Alleged Issues With Lawyer

On Sept. 24, Antonio Brown appeared in a Florida court as part of a civil lawsuit over alleged damages to a condo he had rented. Months later, Brown is calling out his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, while posting photos of a Facebook post from one of his lawyers. The receiver alleges that the lawyer “screw players over” and that he “seems like Drew.”

This lawyer I got through @RosenhausSports seems like Drew screw players over just like he did @terrellowens going to share some real info subscribe to my VEVO channel AntonioBrown pic.twitter.com/8gVab5ZcOP — AB (@AB84) January 6, 2020

In the Facebook post, the lawyer from Heitner Legal wrote that he was searching for someone that regularly handles landlord/tenant disputes in the Miami area. The individual did not name Brown specifically but did say that the client was a “high profile athlete tenant” in a case involving alleged damages to property.

The lawyer wrote that the facts of the case are promising, but he had to excuse himself. The reason provided was “monies outstanding.” The lawyer then recommended that the next professional taking the case should seek payment upfront.

Details of the case were not explicitly listed, but Brown has been embroiled in a civil lawsuit over property damage since 2018. The owners of The Mansions at Acqualina in Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach claim that Brown caused extensive damage to a fully-furnished $35,000 apartment during his time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were also reports that Brown refused to pay for the damages.

“The apartment was in shambles,” George Minski, the lawyer representing the condo’s owner said at the time. “Mirrors were smashed, tables were destroyed, there were holes and damages to the walls. Countertops were lifted off the deck.

“The unit is furnished with leather couches and love seats, and there were burn holes and black magic markers. It looked like they had rumbled. We tried to resolve it amicably and it got nowhere so we filed a lawsuit.”

The former NFL receiver did appear in court for his deposition, but Brown was reportedly belligerent during the proceedings. Although he later denied these claims. The case has been out of the public light since early October, but it now appears that a new lawyer could be taking over the case.

With Heitner Legal withdrawing from this legal issue, it does create questions about other cases involving Brown, as well as the outstanding payments. Heitner Legal is representing Brown in the sexual assault case filed by Britney Taylor. Will this representation continue in the future?

