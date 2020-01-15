Watch Antonio Brown Start Boxing Training Following Logan Paul Fight Talks

Antonio Brown has been busy despite not being on an NFL roster. One of the things going on with Brown is he’s getting ready to face Logan Paul in a boxing match. The fight hasn’t been made official, but Brown is getting ready nonetheless as he has been training in the ring. Brown recently posted a video of his moves and it was picked up by DAZN, which is a live sports streaming service. And once fans saw Brown in the ring, they had a lot to say about his work.

Antonio Brown getting some work in on the pads 👀🥊 (🎥 // @AB84) pic.twitter.com/jxN7zswB0F — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 15, 2020

“Yea he’s a bit stiff,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “He pushing that right hand too. No snap. But he looks fit as hell. Keep working at it. #Boxing ain’t easy at all. You don’t play boxing.”

“Say what we will about KSI, he certainly appeared to be a more natural boxer on pads,” another fan wrote. “Will AB have the slickness to make minute adjustments and avoid the strikes of [Logan Paul]? Or will he get Johnnie Morton’d for stepping up from the lesser athletics of NFL football to fighting.”

“Looks crap, footwork horrendous, off balance throwing simple straight cross combos with nothing behind them.”

It looks like social media is not big on Antonio Brown the boxer. But in his recent interview with Complex, he said the fight is on and he’s going to train with Floyd Mayweather.

“Yeah, I’m going to be out in Vegas,” Brown said. “If Logan confirms, if he’s serious about it. I don’t want him to be writing checks you can’t cash, you know, you’re coming after me for a couple of months. So I finally just hit him up like, ‘Hey man, I’ve seen this too much.’ He must really want to make this happen.”

Brown went on to say that Paul looks good in the ring as he recently had his first professional match against KSI.

“It seems like Logan is a boxer for real though and I’m a big fan of him,” Brown continued. “He’s a cool guy, man. Came to my house a couple years ago at the Super Bowl was all kind of love. But I’m excited about everything. He’s promoting his craft and his brand, so it would be an honor if I could hook up with him. I think it would be pretty fun.”