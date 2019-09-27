Antonio Brown Announces He Will Practice at ‘Every High School’ Once a Week

Antonio Brown is going back to school in more ways than one. Along with taking classes at Central Michigan, Brown recently announced he will be practicing at a high school once a week. It’s not certain if he’s going to all the high schools across the county or not, but Brown is looking to give back to the community in a big way.

“Next week. I’m going to practice at every high school one day of week starting in Miami. Send school info now,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And that led to commenters being all over Brown’s announcement. One fan said, “You definitely shouldn’t be allowed around kids,” while another fan said, “There are 37,100 public and private high schools in America. If you started today, you would visit your last school on: Thursday, April 24, 2121. You would be 132 years old. Godspeed.”

Fans continued to get on Brown with the announcement.

“You went from a team, coach, and QB that opened their arms to you and gave you 30 mil guaranteed to practicing at high school fields,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Responsible adults will hopefully not let you around youth without a complete mental evaluation.”

We’ll see if Brown really goes through with it, but it might be hard for him to do that considering he’s looking to return to the NFL. Brown went on Twitter to say he’s not ready to leave the NFL just yet and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus has said a few teams are interested in him.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus told former NFL defensive lineman Warren Sapp on the 99 Problems podcast. This statement went against the information that Brown had provided on Twitter during his Sunday posting spree, but Rosenhaus provided some extra context.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

Brown was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of the year. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March only to be cut by the team one day before the start of the 2019 season. Brown then signed with the Patriots and played in one game before being released last week due to sexual assault and misconduct allegations.