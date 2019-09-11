Antonio Brown’s Accuser Britney Taylor Says She’s Getting Married

Antonio Brown’s sexual assault accuser, Britney Taylor, is ready to cooperate with the NFL as it starts its investigation on the New England Patriots wide receiver. But there is one big thing she has to do first: ESPN reports Taylor will meet with the NFL next week to give them any information need to determine what to do with Brown, and the reason she’s meeting with the league next week is because of her upcoming wedding.

“Antonio Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor – who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her former client Tuesday – is willing and planning to meet with the NFL next week, which is as soon as she can, sources tell ESPN. First, Taylor is getting married,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter.

The fact Taylor filed the lawsuit before her marriage seemingly indicates she wants to be done with Brown before she makes a big commitment. Brown and Taylor first met while attending at Central Michigan University where Brown was playing football and Taylor was a gymnast. Taylor became Brown’s personal trainer and in the lawsuit said the first incident happened in 2017 when “Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent,” during a training session. Taylor claims Brown assaulted her on three different occasions.

The lawsuit filed by Taylor says she is seeking compensation for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self-esteem and self-confidence, and emotional pain and suffering.” Brown has denied the allegations through a statement from his attorneys.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations,” the statement said. “Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.”

It’s been an interesting offseason for Brown who was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of the year. In March, Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders and signed a three-year contract extension. Brown was released by the Raiders last weekend due to a number of issues including fighting with his general manager and then the Patriots signed him to a one-year contract on Monday. But if the sexual assault allegations are true, it’s likely the Pats could move on from him.