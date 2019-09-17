Antonio Brown Accused of Misconduct by Another Woman

When it rains it pours for Antonio Brown. On Monday, Sports Illustrated released a feature article that talks about another woman coming out to say Brown was behaving strangely when she was painting a mural for him at his Pennsylvania home.

“I’m on my knees painting the [mural], and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the woman told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

Klemko talked to a dozen people about Brown and they said they also experienced “a pattern of disturbing, sometimes bizarre behavior” when they are with the New England Patriots wide receiver.

This news comes at a time for Brown when he finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit with a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by him. Britney Taylor is meeting with the NFL on Monday to discuss the allegations she made on Brown. The lawsuit was filed last week, but the NFL decided not to put Brown on the Commissioner’s Exempt list which made him eligible to play on Sunday when the Patriots faced the Miami Dolphins.

“At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN said. “NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser.

The only comment Brown has made concerning the allegations is through his attorney.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations,” the statement said. “Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

“At that time, Mr. Brown was asked to invest $1.6 million dollars in the accuser’s business project. Mr. Brown was not informed by his accuser that she had just been levied with a $30,000 IRS tax lien or that $300,000 of the $1.6 million so-called “investment” was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother.”

Brown finished Sunday’s game with four receptions, 56 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots 43-0 win over Miami.