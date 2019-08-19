Anthony Pettis Down to Smoke Weed With Nate Diaz After UFC

UFC fighter Anthony Pettis is ready to hang out and have a real good time with Nate Diaz despite losing to him in a match this past weekend. Both fighters battled at UFC 241 on Saturday night and Diaz was able to get past Pettis via unanimous decision. Pettis suffered his ninth career loss in MMA, but he’s not too disappointed considering what he said before the bout.

“We’re not cool. Me and Nate are not cool,” Pettis said via Unilad. “I mean we never had any kind of relationship other than him throwing his middle fingers up at me. So, you do that to me, then I’m assuming we have a problem.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Honestly, after this fight is done, there’s no beef. I’m gonna settle it in the Octagon, and if we spark one up, we spark one up.”

What Pettis is referencing to is Diaz being seen smoking weed during an open workout a few days before the fight. As Pettis mentioned, he and Diaz haven’t had the best relationship, but he loved that he was smoking week during a workout.

“That’s dope, that’s dope. Hell yeah,” Pettis said. “I support that. I smoke weed too.”

UFC President Dana White has seen a lot of interesting things in his career. However, when he talked to reporters about Diaz smoking weed, he was very surprised by the move.

“I don’t know what to say,” White said via MMA Fighting. “I didn’t expect to ever see that in this sport or any sport, but you can always expect the unexpected with the Diaz brothers.”

For Diaz, the win against Pettis was his first victory and first match since 2016 when he lost to Conor McGregor in UFC 202. After his win against Pettis, Diaz explained why he took three years off.

“The reason I was off was because everybody sucks,” Diaz said to UFC commentator Joe Rogan via Forbes. “There was nobody to fight. With this belt, I want to defend it against… Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight, good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangsters in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody who does it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangster, but he ain’t no West Coast gangster.”

Many fans want to see Diaz take on Masvidal who defeated Ben Askren is just five seconds at UFC 241. And many fans would probably love to see them smoke weed after the match if that does happen.