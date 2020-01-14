Anna Kendrick Reacts to Islanders Player Anthony Beauvillier Shooting His Shot

NHL player Anthony Beauvillier attempted his shot with popular movie actress, Anna Kendrick and Twitter users loved it. On Christmas, the New York Islanders star took to Twitter to send a message to Kendrick, simply writing “Hi” to the Noelle star and fans began to flood the comments section. When Kendrick saw his message and the replies, she had an interesting reaction.

“These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days,” she wrote. “Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism.”

The fans responded to Kendrick’s tweet by showing love for Beauvillier.

“One I’ve met Anthony twice,” one fan wrote. “Couldn’t be a nicer guy. Along with that, he works with non-profits to make this world better. He donates his time, money and resources to the better good. His Spikeball to end Alzheimer’s Disease is a perfect example of that. Take him while he’s single!”

“Few years back he was just passing through my hometown and saw a gentleman sitting under a tree,” another fan wrote. “You know what he did? He built that man a house. That man was my father, and if not for that house he may not have successfully wooed my mom and I may never have been born.”

“One time, someone tried to steal my purse and Beau saw what was happening,” a third fan added. “He got my purse back for me and made a citizens arrest until the police arrived. It was very brave and he even took me to dinner afterwards and made sure I was ok. Can’t thank him enough.”

“Once when I was walking home from the bus stop I tripped over my untied shoe and fell in a puddle, and out of nowhere Beau appeared, tied it, and gave me the jersey off his back to dry up,” one fan tweeted. “Then he made me chicken parm for my family. I have never been so grateful in my entire life.”

It looks like Twitter users were having fun with Beauvillier, but they would like to see a love connection between the two. However, Kendrick is very busy as she is set to star in two films and two television shows this year. Beauvillier is currently looking to lead the Islanders to a playoff appearance and their fifth Stanley Cup in franchise history.