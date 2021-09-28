Major Update on Chiefs Coach Andy Reid’s Health After Hospitalization

There is good news concerning the health of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Reid returned to work on Tuesday after being released from the hospital on Monday. Reid was admitted to the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday following the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reid, 63, was expected to return to work later Monday or early Tuesday morning. The team said Monday afternoon that Reid is in “great spirits” as he looks to get the Chiefs back on track after losing the last two games. After Sunday’s game, the Chiefs announced that Reid was feeling ill. It was reported that Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance for precautionary reasons. Assistant head coach and special team coordinator Dave Toub handled the postgame press conference duties. As for Monday, reporters spoke to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

“Coach is doing well, currently resting and in stable condition,” the team said on Sunday. Reid was going to do everything he can to get back to work as soon as possible. Not only he wants to get the Chiefs back on the winning side of things, but he’s also looking forward to facing the Philadelphia Eagles, a team he coached from 1999-2012. During his time in Philadelphia Reid led the Eagles to a Super Bowl and was named Coach of the Year in 2002. He joined the Chiefs in 2013 and led the team to two Super Bowl appearances. And while he has a Super Bowl win, Reid would have three titles as a head coach had it not been for Tom Brady.

“I mean, nobody’s done it like he has over the years and big moments,” Reid said before the Super Bowl earlier this year as the Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “So I think that’s why Tom [Brady] probably stopped by the locker room and talked to Patrick [Mahomes]. He saw himself a little bit right there in Patrick. And so– and there’s that mutual respect.

“Not a lot of guys have that ability to do that. And the fans are lucky to have these two in the game opposing each other, playing against each other because of that. I mean, just that fact right there that Tom mentioned I think is worth every dime you could spend on a ticket right there, just watching those two operate.”