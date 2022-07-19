Andrew Wiggins has reached a major goal in his NBA career. After being selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014, the 27-year-old recently helped the Golden State Warriors win their fourth NBA Championship in eight years. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Wiggins talks about winning his first NBA title after being in the league for eight seasons.

"It was amazing," Wiggins exclusively told PopCulture. "It was a feeling that you can't really describe. That's how great of a feeling it was. All the hard work put in, all the sacrifice we put in every day at practice, traveling, being away from families, that moment made it all worth it."

Stephen Curry was named NBA Finals MVP, but Wiggins, who joined the Warriors in Feb. 2020 via trade, was also a key to the Warriors' success. In Game 4, Wiggins scored 17 points while pulling down 13 rebounds. In Game 5, Wiggins scored 25 points and posted 13 boards. In the 22 playoff games the Warriors played this season, Wiggins averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. It was only the second time Wiggins has played in the postseason with the first being in 2018 when then the Timberwolves lost to the Houston Rockets in five games.

"I was very confident," Wiggins said when asked about his mentality entering the NBA Finals. "I mean, the whole team was. We knew what we could do. We knew how good our team was defensively and offensively, and if we play our game, no worries basketball, we don't think no one can stop us. And that was our mindset going in. I feel like every series we played, people doubted us and thought the other team was going to win. And then we just dominated and got to the finals and did the same thing."

Wiggins is smiling because he's now a champion. But he's also showing off his smile because of his partnership with Invisalign, which is an aligner that helps people have the best teeth possible. Wiggins said Invisalign is "convenient" and so comfortable that "you forget you even haven't on."

"It's a special thing," Wiggins stated. "They give people the opportunity, to look better, for their teeth to align more and give you confidence on and off the court. On the court, I'm smiling. Off the court, I just won a championship, so I'm still smiling."