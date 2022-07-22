Andrew Wiggins Talks Getting All-Star 'Love' for the First Time in NBA Career (Exclusive)

Andrew Wiggins will never forget the 2021-22 NBA season. Along with helping the Golden State Warriors win a championship, the 27-year-old was named to his first All-Star game, making him the first No. 1 overall draft pick to be selected to his first All-Star game in his eighth season or later. In an exclusive interview with PopCutlure.com, Wiggins talked about being named to play in a game with some of the NBA's best.

"Man, that was love," Wiggins exclusively told PopCulture. "I mean, I appreciated everything. I didn't take nothing for granted. I was there soaking it all up, and it was an amazing experience, especially ... I feel what made it even more special was the 75th anniversary, seeing all the legends, all those legends in the same building, just being able to be there, witness it all. It was great."

All-Star Wiggs is on the board 🙌pic.twitter.com/JdEYOhGKLk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 21, 2022

In the game, Wiggins scores 10 points with an assist for Team Durant. He was a starter for Team Durant and played alongside Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) Joel Embid (Philadelphia 76ers) Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks). Wiggins finished the 2022 season averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 rebounds per contest. He also shot 39.3% from the three-point line, which is a career-high.

Wiggins began his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 and would be with the team until Feb. 2020 when he was traded to the Warriors. His teammates — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green — have been the nucleus of the team's success over the years, and Wiggins has become a better player by learning from them.

"From Minnesota to Golden State it's different, really different," Wiggins said. "You go from Minnesota where you try and make the playoffs every year, every year, and it was hard. Then Golden State, the year I got there, we dealt with a lot of injuries for the first year-and-a-half, two years. And then last year was the year we felt like was our year. Just being around those guys, I learned a lot. From Draymond, Steph, Klay, [Andre] Iguodala, [Steve] Kerr all those guys. I mean, they push you to be better. They push you to be the best you can be, and they hold everyone accountable, and they expect you to do the same. So it's been wonderful."