Andrew Luck Explains Why He Retired Early From NFL

When Andrew Luck retired from the NFL before the start of the 2019 season, it was a shock to the entire NFL world as he was at the peak of his career. And now, the 33-year-old former quarterback opened up about his decision to Seth Wickersham of ESPN. In the interview, Luck said the physical issues impacted his decision, but he was also emotionally drained from the demands of the game.

"To play quarterback, you're not allowed to worry about anything except the task at hand," Luck said, per CBS Sports. "And that seeps into other areas of life. It's not the healthiest way to live." The news of Luck's retirement broke during an Indianapolis Colts preseason game, which led to fans booing him as he was on the sidelines. The former Colts QB said he regrets the timing of the decision but doesn't regret walking away from the game.

"I understood myself best as a quarterback," Luck explained. "I felt no understanding of other parts of myself at all." Luck was drafted No. 1 overall by the Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft and took over for Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Luck dealt with his share of injuries in his career, which led to him believing he was failing to meet expectations. The pressure took a toll on his personal life, specifically his relationship with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Nicole Pechanec.

"There were some things that when I looked in the mirror, I did not like about myself," Luck explained. "I was self-absorbed, withdrawn, in pain, and feeling pressure." Pechanec reportedly was ready to leave Luck before he confronted his own issues. In 2017, the couple traveled to the Netherlands while Luck missed the season to recover from shoulder surgery. And ESPN mentioned Luck used the time to do some soul-searching, leading to him having a huge 2018 season when he threw for 39 touchdowns and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year. However, he was also dealing with multiple injuries, which made him think about his long-term health.

Luck told Pechanec during training camp in 2019 that he was considering retirement. He then told his family and close friends before going to the Colts front office. His plan was the announce his retirement publicly after the preseason game against the Chicago Bears. But ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news during the game, leading to a media frenzy.

In Luck's career, he was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2014. He finished his career with 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns, 83 interceptions and a passer rating of 89.5.