NFL Players Say Goodbye to Andrew Luck Following Retirement Announcement From Colts

Andrew Luck retiring out of the blue on Saturday night is a move that shocked the NFL and nearly broke social media. It was a top story and generated a multitude of reactions, both positive and negative. Some radio hosts and “fans” unfairly viewed the Colts former quarterback as “soft” for calling it quits in order to avoid the constant cycle of injury and rehab, but they were in the vocal minority.

When Luck’s fellow players found out that he was walking away from the league, they all took time to applaud him for the move. Playing in the NFL is something that wreaks havoc on both the body and the mind. Fans either love or despise you based the most recent play, and it’s often difficult to fight through so much adversity even while earning a generous paycheck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Due to the difficulty of Luck’s decision, the players that responded to the news could only say that they understood what he was going through. Additionally, they applauded him for making such a difficult decision before turning 30 years old. Yes, losing out on a talent like Luck was not easy for the players on the Colts or those that faced him on a weekly basis, but they were not going to criticize his decision.

Photo credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

​

JJ Watt is a superstar in the state of Texas, and he is possibly the most famous player in the entire AFC South. That being said, the Houston Texans defensive end has unending respect for the man that he has faced off with more times than he can count. Watt’s Texans and Luck’s Colts battled twice a year since 2012, including a 2018 season in which they faced off three times. Sometimes, Watt was unsuccessful in his quest to achieve victory, but he can’t deny that he loved playing against Luck even during losing efforts.

An incredible competitor and a truly great person. I’ll miss competing against a guy who always played the game extremely hard, with an immense amount of respect. Wishing Andrew nothing but the absolute best moving forward. I know this had to be unbelievably difficult decision. pic.twitter.com/jgMHwJvPxo — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 25, 2019

​

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron may have only spent one season with Andrew Luck, but the pair enjoyed an incredible connection both on and off the field. In his one season catching passes from Luck, the former Lions draft pick posted a career-high 750 receiving yards and scored a whopping 13 touchdowns. His previous best was five. That being said, Ebron actually believes that Luck had a much bigger impact on him off of the field.

Andrew Luck will be somebody I tell my kids about. The person & the player. Respect Andrew ✊🏾 #LTE — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) August 25, 2019

​

One of the rising stars in the NFL is Colts linebacker Darius Leonard. The second-round pick out of South Carolina State burst onto the scene as a rookie and piled up an astounding 163 combined tackles and seven sacks. Despite playing in a smaller market, Leonard was so impressive that he was named First-Team All-Pro.

As Leonard explained on Twitter, one reason for his success in the NFL was owed to facing off with Andrew Luck every day in practice. Stopping the Colts quarterback has been impossible for many players, and Leonard was tasked with doing so on a daily basis.

Sheesh man, thank you for a great year last year my guy and helping me take my game further by practicing against you day in and day out! I wish you nothing but the best my guy! ✌🏾 Out Andrewski!!! It was terrible how the fans booed a man who gave them so much‼️Much respect12 pic.twitter.com/9mQls9u24t — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) August 25, 2019

​

Before Andrew Luck became the first overall pick in 2012, he was in contention for the top spot with Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III. Both players were viewed as transformative talents, and they certainly proved so during their rookie seasons. Griffin shined brighter during his first year, but Luck found more sustained success. Although both players have dealt with numerous injuries during their careers.

Much love to my fellow Texas brother.

Stiil remember our time together as Heisman finalists and how we laughed about almost being teammates at Stanford. The decision was only yours to make and I’m glad you have found peace in it. Respect https://t.co/4MQzsyZ9hz — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 25, 2019

​

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is viewed as one of the best defenders in the entire league. As a man playing in the Mile High City, Harris has been to the Pro Bowl four times and was a major reason why the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. The Denver cornerback has been in the league since 2011, so he has watched Andrew Luck from the moment he stepped foot onto the field as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. It’s Harris’ job to watch all of the top quarterbacks and evaluate their game, and he was certainly impressed by Luck.

Big Respect to Andrew Luck gonna miss competing against ya . ✊🏾 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) August 25, 2019

​

Taylor Lewan is a beloved figure in the city of Nashville and has faced off with Andrew Luck on numerous occasions as a member of the Tennessee Titans. Like JJ Watt and so many other players in the AFC South, Lewan found victory difficult to achieve when facing off with the Colts quarterback, but he always enjoyed going into battle.

I respect Andrew so much for this! Can’t imagine how he was feeling to make this decision! @Colts #respect — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) August 25, 2019

​

One of the interesting patterns about Andrew Luck’s retirement is that he commanded respect from defenders. Whether it was a pass rusher like JJ Watt or a ball hawk like safety Eric Weddle, they all loved watching Luck play the position of quarterback. More importantly, they all are very supportive of Luck making the decision to take care of his family and walk away while he has his health.

Luck, I applauded you. Will always remember our games against each other. And the convos we had on the side about life and happiness. Do you bro!!! Will always support guys who do what’s best for them over the latter. — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) August 25, 2019

​

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is a rising star in the NFL. After only two seasons, he has become one of the best defenders in the league and doesn’t anticipate ending his career any time soon. However, far be it from him to criticize another man making that difficult decision. He respects Andrew Luck for everything that he achieved in the NFL and for walking away under his own terms.

Let’s show respect & take our hats off for Andrew Luck. We don’t know what he’s going through. He’s confident & at peace about his decision. Congratulations on a helluva career my guy. #FlipPhone Luv! — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) August 25, 2019

​

One of the individuals to send their thoughts about Luck’s retirement was Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. While most people think about the 2018 battle between these two top quarterbacks, their relationship actually extends far prior. According to Carr, these two have played against each other dating back to high school, so there is definitely mutual respect. Carr will miss taking the field against Luck on a regular basis.

Wow… always enjoyed playing against him since high school! Wish him the best. https://t.co/J3MqtXQZtN — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 25, 2019

​

When safety Justin Reid left the University of Stanford in order to pursue his NFL dream, he likely envisioned a scenario in which he either joined forces with fellow alum Andrew Luck or occasionally played against him. However, he was selected by the Houston Texans and ultimately faced off with Luck three times as a rookie. Reid already had massive respect for the Colts quarterback, but these games just cemented that fact.

Congratulations on a phenomenal career to a true competitor and one of the GREATS from @StanfordFball. I wish you the best brother! — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) August 25, 2019

​

If there was one thing that defined Charles Woodson during his career, it was longevity. The former NFL cornerback and safety spent 18 seasons in the league, split between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers. Woodson enjoyed a Hall of Fame career while winning a Super Bowl and being named to the Pro Bowl nine times. However, this lengthy career nearly came to an end much earlier. Woodson wished Andrew Luck the best in his retirement while also explaining that he nearly stepped away from the league after only eight seasons. Like Luck, Woodson retiring would have shocked the league.