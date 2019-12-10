Andrew Luck: Colts Fans Flood His Latest Book Club Post to Beg Him to ‘Come Back’

Andrew Luck has retired from the NFL and since he doesn’t have any personal social media accounts, Indianapolis Colts fans can’t ask him directly to return and help them win a Super Bowl. However, the book club Luck started a few years back does have a Twitter and Instagram account, both of which are updated monthly. In the latest post, Luck revealed the two books he recommends for the month of December — and that’s when Colts fans flooded the comments section begging him to return.

“Please come back Andrew, we need you,” one fan wrote.

There were a few Instagram users who commented on the books, but the majority of commenters were all about bringing the former four-time Pro Bowl quarterback back to the NFL. Another fan wrote, “Andrew please comeback. Colts ain’t looking too good and we kinda suck. We lost to easy teams. We need a good QB. I mean Jacoby’s good and all, it’s just the bad passes.”

This fan thinks Luck would give the team a much-needed boost. The fan wrote, “Andrew! Wishing you the best! Could you come back as a coach or something??? I think your presence would be huge for the Colts.”

Right now, the Colts are 6-7 and if the playoffs were to start today, they would be on the outside looking in. As for Luck’s replacement, Jacoby Brissett, he has had a solid year, completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,496 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 93.2 passer rating. The Colts got off to a good start, as they won four of their first six games. But since then they have struggled to find any consistency, losing their last three games.

Luck made the decision to call it a career a couple of weeks before the start of the regular season. When Luck made the announcement, he revealed that a number of issues he was dealing with led to the tough decision.

“It’s a myriad of issues,” Luck said. “Calf strain, posterior impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be getting out of pain and figuring out how to feel better.

“This has been my personal journey in football. Everybody’s journey is different. Over the past week, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward the game or spite coming into this building?’ And I don’t. All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates.”