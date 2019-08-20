Amy Earnhardt Speaks out After Surviving Plane Crash With Dale Jr.

Amy Earnhardt, the wife of former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr., was involved in a plane crash last week. Amy, as well as Dale, Jr., their daughter, their dog and two pilots, were also on the plane and everyone was able to escape without any serious injuries. And because of that, Amy broke her silence concerning the crash via Instagram by saying just three words, “God is good.”

View this post on Instagram God is good A post shared by Amy Earnhardt (@mrsamyearnhardt) on Aug 19, 2019 at 5:33pm PDT

As shown in the photo, Amy is giving a kiss to her daughter which shows how fortunate she is to not only be alive but to also be able to have everyone in her family safe and healthy. And the one thing that stands out the most is Dale Jr. was the only person on the plane who was taken to the hospital as he was just treated for some cuts and bruises.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amy’s reaction to the crash comes on the heels of Dale Jr. releasing a statement of his own.

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages, and prayer since last Thursday,” Earnhardt said in his statement. “We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots, and our dog Gus. With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel, and hospital staff. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.”

The cause of the plane crash has yet to be determined. But what was determined was the plane bounced twice off the runway at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee before crashing.

“The airplane basically bounced at least twice before coming down hard on the right main landing gear,” National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ralph Hicks said via NBC News. “You can actually see the right main landing gear collapsing on the video. The airplane continued down the runway, off to the end, through a fence and came to a stop behind me here on Highway 91.”

Amy and Dale Jr. have been married for nearly three years and they gave birth to their daughter last year. Dale Jr. is considered as one of the best racers in NASCAR history as he won the Daytona 500 twice and he was named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver from 2003-2017.