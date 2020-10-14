Amazon Prime Day 2020: 3 Deals to Perfect Your Game Day Setup

✖

Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching, and Prime members are preparing to take advantage of some deals to enhance their sports watching experience at home. Fortunately for prospective customers, Amazon.com is already filling up with deals for those eager to take advantage of hot sales and pick up a new TV or surround sound system. While there are only a few items available to make the home experience more entertaining, Amazon is offering some serious value, especially to those that want to improve their dens or mancaves.

Now it's key to remember a few things when it comes to Prime Day deals. First, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime. It's Amazon's premium subscription service that comes with perks like free two-day shipping and access to loads of movies and TV shows to stream. You can view all the perks that come with a Prime membership here.

In order to access the deals on top tailgating gear, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only does this give you access to these early-bird offers, but a slew of deals coming on Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, here are three top options to make game day more entertaining.

Available for $229 with free shipping, the Polk Audio mini home theater system is the perfect way to provide top-tier audio during Sunday afternoon football games. The soundbar is just over a foot long and will fit in smaller entertainment centers. Despite the lack of size, the system still provides 5.1 Dolby Digital surround sound while the subwoofer provides critical bass. Setup is a breeze with the available HDMI and optical cables, as well as the ability to stream music wirelessly with Google Cast. View more details at Amazon here.

Every gameday setup requires a massive TV that can provide crystal-clear picture during the biggest matchups of the weekend. Sony has a perfect option with the 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR. The TRILUMINOS Display provides advanced color and gradation while the dedicated Sony 4K Game Mode makes playing video games even more enjoyable. View more details at Amazon here.

A key part of watching sports at home with friends and family is providing tasty grub. Priced at $170.63, the 30-inch Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker is exactly what you need for cookouts around the Super Bowl, a day of college football or countless other events. The smoker's main features include a built-in temperature gauge, three chrome-coated racks and a 1,500-watt heating element. That element provides is perfect for the optimal smoking of up to three racks of ribs, three chickens, two turkeys or three pork butts. View more details at Amazon here.

