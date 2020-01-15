Aly Raisman Reveals Retirement, Not Competing at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Aly Raisman won’t be competing in the Summer Olympics later this year. The star gymnast took to Instagram to announce her retirement and confirmed a report that she won’t be in Tokyo for the Olympics in July. In the caption Raisman detailed how “it takes a village to get to the Olympics,” and while she was “appreciative of every single person that helped” her along the way, it was time to enter a new chapter.

“A huge thank you to my fans – your support has meant everything to me,” the 25-year-old said. “I am very lucky to have been able to do something I love for so many years & I’m excited for what’s next! The past 10 years have been such a whirlwind that I haven’t really processed all that has happened, and sometimes I wonder whether I ever will. I’ve live a pretty fast-paced life and sometimes I have to remind myself to slow down, unplug from technology and take the time to appreciate what I’ve experienced and learned.”

Raisman went on to talk about the time she watched the 1996 Olympic Games when it was in Atlanta and that was when she decided she wanted to be a member of the U.S. gymnastics team.

“One of the best things about being a kid is the belief that anything is possible, and that no dream is too big,” she wrote. “I suspect I keep going back to that time because I now know the power of that little girl’s dream.”

A number of fans showed love for Raisman in her comments section.

“Going to miss those gymnastic routines in Tokyo this summer. But u got to do what u have to do. Fan for life,” one fan wrote.

“Wow,” another wrote. “This is inspirational. You are strong, brave and resilient. You have been through a lot.

“So proud of all you’ve accomplished Aly!” another Instagram user added. “On and off the ‘field!’ Thank you for inspiring future generations with your tenacity, dedication, and love of the sport of gymnastics! Can’t wait to see what you do next!”

Raisman put together a successful gymnastics career. In 2012, she won two gold medals and one bronze medal at the Olympics in London. When the Olympics were held in Rio de Janerio in 2016, Raisman collected one gold and two silver medals.