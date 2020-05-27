Alsco Uniforms 500: How to Watch NASCAR Race, What Time and What Channel

✖

NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday night for the Alsco Uniforms 500. This is the fourth Cup Series race since the 10-week postponement due to COVID-19, and it will take place without fans in attendance. Here's how to watch Wednesday's race under the lights.

The Alsco Uniforms 500 is set for 8 p.m. ET when the starter waves the green flag. FS1 will broadcast the action while Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon serve as the in-booth commentators. The race is also available on the FOX Sports Go app but requires a subscription. Fans unable to watch on TV can listen via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Prior to the green flag, NASCAR will feature special guests to set the stage for the race. The Atrium Health frontline healthcare professionals will serve as the grand marshals and will tell drivers to start their engines. 1st Sgt. Russell Bell, U.S. Army chaplain, will provide the pre-race invocation.

Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 was the longest race of the season, but Wednesday's race will be much shorter. The drivers will travel 500 kilometers over 208 laps, totaling 310.6 miles. The differences continue with the manner in which NASCAR determined the starting order. The Coca-Cola 600 featured a qualifying lap on Sunday — the only one since the postponement — but the Alsco Uniforms 500 used a simpler method.

Following Sunday's race in which Brad Keselowski secured his first victory of the season, racing's governing body simply inverted the finishing order for the top 20 drivers. Keselowski will start Wednesday's race in 20th while William Byron will start in the pole position. Veteran Jimmie Johnson, who finished second on Sunday, will start in dead last after his car failed the post-race inspection.

The drivers that finished between 21-40 during the Coca-Cola 600 will remain in those same positions for Wednesday's race, with the exception of Johnson. Ryan Newman will start in 27th as he continues to race while Denny Hamlin will begin in 29th. They will both sit behind veteran Matt Kenseth, who replaced Kyle Larson on Chip Ganassi Racing.

The 2020 Cup Series season continues without fans at events due to the coronavirus. Racing's governing body will follow recommended guidelines until attendance is deemed safe. Until that happens, racing fans will only be able to watch the Alsco Uniforms 500 and future races from the comfort of their homes.