Allyson Felix Teases Competing in Upcoming Event Before Retirement (Exclusive)

Allyson Felix won two medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making her the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history. She recently revealed that she will not compete in the 2024 Olympics but could be taking part in an upcoming event before she calls it a career. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Felix, who talked about what her next move will be.

“Yeah, I’m still trying to figure out what exactly it looks like,” Felix told PopCulture. “We have World Championships in the US for the first time so that’s really interesting to me. So just really trying to think about how I kind of want to wrap things up.” The World Athletics Championships will take place in Eugene, Oregon starting on July 15, 2022. The last time Felix competed in the World Championships, which was in Doha, Qatar in 2019, she won two goal medals. Overall, Felix has won 17 World Championship medals including 13 gold. Felix is the most decorated athlete in World Championships history, but it sounds like she is looking to accomplish more.

“I’m a very competitive person,” Felix said when asked what she will miss the most about competing in track and field. “I love just getting on the line and knowing that the best athletes in the world are to my left and to my right. And so I think for sure, that’ll be the thing, going to competitions and enjoying those moments of really competing against others.”

Once Felix retires, she will be busy with other projects. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old launched her own footwear company called Saysh. Felix said she wanted to have a line of shoes for women since it hasn’t been focused on as much as it should have been in the past.

“It’s been really amazing,” Felix said. “It’s such a great journey to be on. It’s something that really came about naturally and authentically and there was a need for me. And so to be in a position to be able to bring a sneaker to women … We haven’t focused on a women’s foot before, and then it’s very community-centered. And so now producing these events and conversations to bring to you our collective has been really exciting and we’re growing really fast and it’s been really great.”