Alex Rodriguez Supports Jennifer Lopez During Super Bowl Rehearsal, Reveals Rare Snap With Daughter Natasha

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has shown throughout his relationship with Jennifer Lopez that he is a supportive significant other. He proved this during SNL rehearsals, and did so once again on Friday. Rodriguez posted a photo of himself and his daughter, Natasha, sitting nearby while Lopez rehearsed for her upcoming Super Bowl LIV halftime performance.

“Super Bowl rehearsal with Natasha,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption of the photo. “These days it’s the only way I can get her to spend time with her old man (see cane), but I’ll take it. #Tashi”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Natasha is Rodriguez’s daughter from a previous relationship with Cynthia Scurtis. The former couple shares two children, which also includes 11-year-daughter Ella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Dec 20, 2019 at 2:13pm PST

While many fans were hoping to see a sneak-peek into the upcoming performance in Miami, Rodriguez was careful with what he posted on Instagram. He did not provide any details that could spoil the surprise. In fact, he didn’t even show his fiancee or co-performer Shakira.

Lopez originally emerged as a potential halftime show performer early in the NFL season. Rumors had floated about potential options after Jay-Z signed a deal to produce the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, and Lopez’s name was mentioned with increasing frequency. The Hustlers star also discussed a potential performance while promoting her film.

“I mean, it would be awesome,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight. “I think, like, when you’re a little girl and you’re dreaming, you know, you want to be an actress or you want to be a singer. There are certain things you hope to accomplish one day, and that’s definitely one of those.”

The performance was officially confirmed on Sept. 26 when both Lopez and Shakira posted photos on Twitter. “This is happening. 02.02.20,” Lopez added to her tweet. The NFL also posted a photo that showed both performers posing, as well as a Pepsi logo.

Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing released a statement about the upcoming performance, saying: “These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages.”

With Super Bowl LIV taking place in Miami this season, the hope is that Lopez and Shakira will provide some south Florida flair during the championship game.

Photo Credit: Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty