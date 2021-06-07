Alex Rodriguez Shares Telling Gesture as Ex Jennifer Lopez's Romance Heats up With Ben Affleck

✖

Alex Rodriguez gave the paparazzi a big thumbs up amid his ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance with her former ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Shortly after their rumor, it was rumored that Rodriguez was not doing so well following their split; however, he seems to be just fine right now as he sported a big smile as well. In the photo, shared by Page Six, Rodriguez was crossing the street while on his way to Bar Pitti in New York City.

Once he got to his table, he was seen eating by himself for a while before he was joined by an unidentified male. The former MLB player and singer called it quits in April of this year after they rumored to be headed towards a breakup. After it was said that he was communicating with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy via DM's on social media. However, after that made headlines, it seemed as if Lopez was still going to work things out, but not long after that, they officially called their engagement off and went their separate ways.

(Photo: LRNYC/MEGA/GC)

In a matter of weeks, Lopez was already seen hanging with her other ex, Affleck — something fans seem to be all for. After the two were seen hanging out on several occasions, alleged sources claimed they were nothing more than friends, a relationship they've carried throughout the years. But it didn't take long for their relationship to be confirmed as something more than friends as they've been seen vacationing together on more than one occasion.

Since then, fans are curious to see how far they'll go and if they'll get engaged again. Based on how he left her house last week, things seem to be going great. The Argo actor was seen leaving her mansion with a smirk on his face. Just a few days prior, the two were seen showing some PDA in public while enjoying a meal in West Hollywood at The 48-year-old has been spending a lot of time at her house over the last several weeks and has been photographed a number of times going in and out.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged from 2002 to 2004. Almost two decades later, they've rekindled and are "full-on dating" and are "very happy" together according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. However, they did not get involved romantically until "after it became apparent to her that things with Alex weren't working anymore."