Alex Rodriguez Tries to Keep up With Jennifer Lopez in TikTok Challenge Video

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez hasn't played professional baseball since retiring at the end of the 2016 season. However, he still has some athletic prowess. A-Rod put his abilities on display during a recent TikTok challenge video with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez posted the video on Instagram, showing himself breaking out some dance moves. Lopez was on the right side of the screen and leading the routine. Rodriguez was on the left as he tried to emulate each and every dance move. He succeeded with some but struggled to keep pace at other times. Overall, the former baseball player called this video a success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 30, 2020 at 6:30pm PDT

"You know what they say, practice makes perfect! Or in this case, practice makes it not as bad!! I'm thankful to have the best teacher to help me with my #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge! @jlo . I'm ready for the duels tonight on @nbcworldofdance! There may even be a surprise appearance [laughing face emoji]" Rodriguez wrote on his Instagram post.

The majority of fans saw this video and reacted with a considerable amount of laughter. They appreciated Rodriguez's effort but didn't envision him going pro in the near future. One fan, however, had a different opinion. They asked if this means that Rodriguez will be a backup dancer during Lopez's next tour.

This is not the first time that Rodriguez has joined Lopez for a TikTok challenge. The pair previously turned heads in late March when they "flipped the switch." This viral video forced the former New York Yankees star to put on his wife's dress and dance.

The couple filmed themselves in front of a mirror while Drake's song, "Nonstop," played. They switched clothing as Rodriguez donned a dress, and Lopez put on his suit. Drake appreciated the video and their ability to take part in a challenge successfully, but some other personalities had very different opinions.

Comedian David Spade made some jokes about the viral video after showing it on an episode of Lights Out With David Spade. Comedians Chris Hardwick, Jo Koy, and Yamaneika Saunders joined Spade in poking fun at the TikTok challenge. However, the host of AMC's Talking Dead did clarify that he believes Lopez and Rodriguez can get away with their TikTok videos while other middle-aged couples cannot do the same.

"I think this is the only middle-aged couple that can get away with it," Hardwick said to his fellow panelists. "But I don't want to post on TikTok because it's just like ... I feel like I'm going to a high school party. Like I'm saying to my middle-aged friends 'your Tik has Tok'd. Let the kids have this one.' But in this case, they can do it."