Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco Expecting First Child Together

U.S. women’s national team forward Alex Morgan has announced that she and husband, Servando Carrasco, are expecting their first child. The news was originally delivered on Instagram Wednesday when Carrasco posted a photo of the happy couple on the beach, along with their two dogs. Morgan added her own announcement shortly after on Twitter.

Carrasco, a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, originally met Morgan when they were both playing soccer at Cal. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and have been together ever since.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Morgan’s post on Twitter, the baby is due in April 2020.

We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xeJPuDQgiS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 23, 2019

According to MLSSoccer.com, Morgan and Carrasco are possibly the most high-profile couple in soccer. Although Sydney Leroux and Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer are also in the conversation after having two children of their own. Morgan and Leroux have actually been teammates in Orlando for several years.

Morgan was a critical part of the USWNT during their Wold Cup-winning campaign in France. She scored six goals in the tournament, including five during a 13-0 victory over Thailand. For this effort, Morgan was awarded the Silver Boot award.

This victory in 2019 was the second consecutive World Cup crown that Morgan helped the United States women’s national team win, with the first taking place in 2015. Back in 2011, Morgan was the youngest member of the USWWNT and helped her team reach the World Cup Finals. Although the U.S. later lost to Japan.

In her career, Morgan has posted 107 goals, which places her in the top five on the USWNT goalscoring chart.

Carrasco is in the midst of his ninth MLS season after re-signing with the L.A. Galaxy. He was previously with the team in 2018 and appeared in 19 games with 10 starts. However, the Galaxy declined the option on his contract. He later rejoined the team in February 2019 and has since appeared in 17 matches.

Carrasco previously played for Orlando City SC, Sporting Kansas City, the Houston Dynamo and Seattle Sounders FC. He was originally selected 27th overall in the 2011 SuperDraft.

Given that the child is due in April 2020, there are obvious questions about Morgan’s availability for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This competition begins on July 22, which is roughly three months after the expected birth.

Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA/Getty