Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa Is Injured, But He’s Still on the Sideline Cheering on His Teammates

One week after suffering a dislocated hip, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back on the sideline with his teammates. Although he is currently restricted to a golf cart. Tagovailoa was spotted entering Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, less than one week removed from hip surgery. He was greeted with applause from the fans during the home game against Western Carolina.

Speaking with ESPN following his arrival via the golf cart, Tagovailoa thanked his parents and the fans for all of the support following his season-ending injury last week. He flew to Houston last Monday for surgery and has since returned to Tuscaloosa to work on his rehab.

“I just can’t thank everyone enough for the amount of support they’ve given me and my family,” Tagovailoa said. “Whether I’m feeling good or not, just being out here kind of uplifts my spirit. And I hope it does the same for them. Being out here and being able to see football again is just great.”

Tua arrives to cheer on his squad on senior day 👏 pic.twitter.com/oSqEUpXkax — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2019

According to Alabama’s team surgeon, Tagovailoa should be able to begin athletic activity in roughly three months. Being able to throw will come shortly thereafter, with Tagovailoa scheduled for the spring.

“Tua underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston,” Dr. Cain said following Monday’s surgery. “The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably. Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab.”

While Tagovailoa was absent from the starting lineup on Saturday, backup Mac Jones was given the task of leading Alabama’s offense. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns but was pulled from the game in the third quarter after victory was assured.

Interestingly enough, the new backup for the Crimson Tide is actually Tagovailoa’s younger brother, Taulia. He entered the game to replace Jones and promptly threw a 15-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith, increasing Alabama’s lead to 52-0.

Taulia was expected to avoid any playing time and earn a redshirt season behind his older brother and Jones, but throwing the touchdown and seeing snaps on Saturday will now negate that. Instead, he will prepare for any potential snaps that may come his way as the final portion of the season plays out.

Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty