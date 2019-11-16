Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Carted off During Saturday’s Game

Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field on Saturday after suffering an injury against Mississippi State. According to sideline reporter Molly McGrath, he was heard screaming in pain. The broadcast reported that he had suffered a hip injury.

On the play in question, Tagovailoa was running toward the left sideline with two defenders in pursuit. He threw the pass away but was tackled from behind. He was down on the field for minutes while being tended to by trainers. The bloodied Tagovailoa was eventually helped to his feet and was taken to the locker room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time of the injury, Alabama was winning decisively 35-7. Tagovailoa had completed 14-of-18 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field, with a hip injury, after taking this hit against Mississippi State…#BAMAvsMSST | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/xkwwQjFqNK — SMH (@BTCballer1) November 16, 2019

“Tua Tagovailoa injury video reviewed. Mechanism consistent with posterior hip subluxation. Leads to labral tear. Surgery probable. Season likely over,” Dr. Mark Adickes wrote. The former Super Bowl champion is an orthopedic surgeon and serves as a medical expert for ESPN.

Tagovailoa entered the game as questionable due to an ankle injury, but he was able to suit up for Alabama. During the first half, he was effective while building up a massive lead, but there are concerns that this injury will prematurely end his season.

Throughout the offseason and into the year, Tagovailoa has been viewed as a potential first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. There were even reports about the Miami Dolphins “tanking for Tua” in order to earn the first overall pick and select the Alabama QB. The South Florida team has since won two games and erased the possibility of landing the first overall pick.

Regardless of the change in draft position, there was still the belief that Tagovailoa would be the best possible option for one of the multiple QB-needy teams, such as the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, however, that could be changing with this reported hip injury. Although the NFL Draft is less critical to Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

“He hurt his hip,” Saban, per Brett McMurphy. “I don’t know anything else more than that. That was going to be his last series of the half. Certainly, I don’t want to see anybody get hurt, especially not him.”

Photo Credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty