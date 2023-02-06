Seven-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Announces Retirement From NFL

A talented NFL player is calling it a career. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green went to social media to announce his retirement from the league. The 34-year-old announced the news after recording a career-low in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

"I've never been a man of many words, so I'll keep this short," Green wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you. Thank you for all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I've stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed. Love y'all! The next chapter begins …"

Green was selected No. 4 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2011 after catching 65 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. Green went on to have four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and went to the Pro Bowl seven consecutive years (2011-2017). His best season was in 2013 when he caught 98 passes for 1,426 yards and 11 touchdowns. Green was named to the All-Pro Second Team that season and in 2012 when he caught 97 passes for 1,350 yards and 11 scores.

After the 2017 season, Green only played in 25 games in the next three years due to injuries. In 2021, Green signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals and caught 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns. He signed another one-year contract with the Cardinals last year and posted 24 receptions with 236 yards and two scores. Green finishes his career with 727 receptions with 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns. He ranks second in Bengals history in receptions (649), receiving yards (9,430) and touchdowns (65) only behind Chad "Ochocinco) Johnson.

Green played college football at the University and Georgia and was one of the best wide receivers in the country. In his three seasons with the Bulldogs (2008-2010), Green tallied 166 receptions for 2,619 yards and 23 touchdowns. He finished fourth all-time in receptions, third in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns.