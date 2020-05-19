'After the Dance With Stephen A. Smith': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

The Last Dance came to an end on Sunday night with the final two episodes of ESPN's documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. The story of this historic season is not over, however, now that After the Dance With Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special is set to air on Tuesday night. Here's how to watch the one-hour special that reflects upon The Last Dance, which will be hosted by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

The SportsCenter special will premiere Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on ABC, one of the companies under Disney's umbrella. After the Dance will also be available on the ABC app, albeit with an existing cable subscription. The app is available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Smart TVs, iOs, Android devices and Amazon Fire TV.

Smith will host and will be joined by Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and several other special guests. These prominent figures will discuss their takeaways from the documentary series and some of their favorite moments. Smith also serves as an executive producer on the project.

"I dont even care for the NBA to much, but I loved this doc. Give me more!!!" one fan wrote on Tuesday. There are some viewers that have grown tired of the constant discussion of the Chicago Bulls and Jordan's six titles, but the majority are craving more content. They want even more access to the 1990s dynasty and its biggest names.

The Last Dance drew rave reviews from fans and critics during its 10-episode run. Viewers proclaimed their love for the Dennis Rodman storylines, especially those involving Carmen Electra. They also appreciated the moments where Jordan spoke about his father's tragic death. Twitter was full of conversations about the documentary series.

These discussions continued throughout the days following each release, whether they took place on radio shows or on social media. Viewers simply could not stop talking about every single storyline. Now Smith and Johnson will be providing another deep-dive into Jordan's final season with the Bulls during After the Dance.

While Tuesday night's one-hour special won't exactly fill the void left by the end of The Last Dance, it will provide NBA fans with another opportunity to reflect upon Jordan's career. They will be able to do so with Smith, Johnson, O'Neal and other unidentified guests. Maybe Jordan will even stop by to discuss the documentary series focused on his life.