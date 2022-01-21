AEW’s Sting Jumps off Stage, Crashes Into Table at 62 Years Old

Sting is showing everyone he’s still got it at 62 years old. On Wednesday, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star appeared on AEW Dynamite and competed in a tag team match with Darby Allin. And during the match Sting jumped off the stage and landed on top of his opponent while crashing onto a table.

Fans who were in attendance gave Sting a standing ovation because of him putting his body on the line when he doesn’t need to. At this point of Sting’s career, he has nothing to prove, but it’s clear he loves competing and will continue to do so until he physically can’t anymore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sting joined AEW in 2020 after being released from WWE. Before signing with AEW, the last match Sting competed in was in 2015 at the WWE pay-per-view Night of Champions. He took on Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and suffered a real injury.

“It is a place where you’ve got a bunch of male and female soldiers all sort of marching in the same direction, and pretty much everybody’s marching to the same beat,” Sting told Paste Magazine last year when talking about AEW, per Inside the Ropes. There isn’t really any factions or cliques or groups of people. Everybody is looking out for everybody and everybody wants AEW to succeed. Everybody wants… they’re really involved with other matches. They’re watching, and somebody will finish a great match, and they’ll walk back out and you’ll hear the entire locker room area clapping and applauding. I think there’s a great unity, really, to be honest with you, with most everybody there in AEW. Something that I’ve never experienced.”

Sting had a short stint in WWE but was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. He got into the Hall of Fame due to his success in WCW as he was the face of the promotion with Ric Flair. Sting won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times, United States Championship twice, and World Tag Team Championship three times. After Sting’s time in WCW was over, he joined TNA (now Impact Wrestling) and won the TNA World Championship four times. He was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2012.