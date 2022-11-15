AEW Wrestler Suffers Broken Collarbone

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star was rushed to the hospital for an injury they suffered this past weekend after competing for the Warriors for Wrestling promotion in New York. Abadon was facing Joey Ace in a match and went for a hurricanrana. Abadon landed wrong, which led to the match being stopped before they were taken to the hospital. According to PW Insider, Abadon suffered a broken collarbone and there's no word on how long they will be out of action.

Abadon previously competed for AEW on last week's episode of Dark: Elevation, defeating Amy Rose in a match. They also dated Leva Bates in a match for an episode of AEW Dak which has yet to air. Abadon made their AEW debut on March 4, 2020, where they wrestled Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark, according to Wrestling Observer. They made their AEW Dynamite debut on June 17, defeating Anna Jay. Abadon signed a full-time contract following the match and went on to feud with Shida who was previously the AEW Women's World Champion.

In an interview at Terrificon, Abadon talked about her anything goes against Britt Baker in 2021. "When I found out I was wrestling Britt [Baker on Rampage], I was excited because I was like, yes, I get to show people what I've been working on at that time," Abadon said, per Wrestling Headlines. "When I found out it was the main event, I went — I didn't know how to — I cried. I cried because I didn't know… speechless. I can't even talk right now clearly. I was very thankful and I was very appreciative of the fact that I was trusted with the main event, especially with the champion Britt Baker at that time, my favorite match that I've had so far.

"I put everything, my blood, sweat and tears went into that match because I wanted it to be disgusting and brutal and I was like hit me with everything, I don't even care. I want to get messed up in this match. I literally did. She had suggested, 'Hey, do you –' this is a question I have been asked a lot this week and so far regarding the tacks in my mouth, were there any in my face? No, I wish. I felt like that would have looked really cool, because my piercings, everybody was like, 'Oh! There's tacks in your face!' I was like, 'No, that would have looked good though.' I had suggested a couple of things like I wanted my face mashed in them but we chose the superkick to the face."