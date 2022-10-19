AEW Star Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Scary Injury

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star was rushed to the hospital after suffering a scary injury during AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio on Tuesday night. "Hangman" Adam Page was taking on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a match and was struck in the head by a forearm at full speed. Page landed on his head and lay on the mat for several moments. The referee realized something was wrong, and the match came to an end so the officials could assist Page. He was stretchered out of the ring and taken to a nearby trauma center in Cincinnati. The good news is Page was diagnosed with just a concussion and has been discharged from the hospital.

"Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion," AEW said in a statement, per Wreslting Inc. "He was discharged but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol. AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere."

Prayers up for Hangman.



He’s got a wife and young son at home that need him healthy. #aew #adampage pic.twitter.com/orsc5luwQ3 — The Joker (@TheManWhoSmiles) October 19, 2022

As Page was taken to the hospital, Moxley grabbed the microphone and said he hope Page is okay and that he would be able to hold his child again. WWE Superstar Big E, who suffered a scary neck injury during WWE SmackDown earlier this year, went to Twitter to write "Praying for Hangman."

The ropes were taken down to get Hangman Adam Page out of the ring. He seems to be seriously injured. There appears to be No movement in his arms or legs. #adampage #hangmanadampage #aew #AEW2022 #AEWDyamite #JonMoxley #theshowmustbepaused #news pic.twitter.com/H1llto0vZD — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) October 19, 2022

Page and Moxley were battling for the AEW World Championship on Tuesday night. In November 2021, Page won the title by beating Kenny Omega at Full Gear before losing it to CM Punk at Double or Nothing in May. The 31-year-old professional wrestler also won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Omega in January 2020.

Earlier this year, Page spoke to Wrestling Inc. about what he learned while he was AEW World Champion. "I never realized the pressure of being world champion and that might seem to someone watching, like, 'Oh, you defended it once every three or four weeks, how hard could that be?'" Page said. "I don't know that I handled [the pressure] of anyone who's ever handled it, but it's my first time. I think it made me, you know, a better person, a better wrestler."